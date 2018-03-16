The United States slapped sanctions on Russian individuals and entities for US election meddling and cyberattacks but put off targeting oligarchs and government officials close to President Vladimir Putin, prompting lawmakers in both parties to say President Donald Trump needs to do much more.

With the US under pressure to act, the steps announced by the US Treasury Department represented the most significant ones taken against Moscow since Trump assumed office in January 2017.

Along with imposing sanctions on 19 individuals and five entities including Russian intelligence services, the Trump administration publicly blamed Moscow for the first time for a campaign of cyberattacks stretching back at least two years that targeted the US power grid, including nuclear facilities.

The US also joined Britain, Germany and France in demanding that Russia explain a military-grade nerve toxin attack in England on a former Russian double agent, with Trump saying, “It certainly looks like the Russians were behind” the incident.

But congressional critics called the administration’s action a woefully inadequate retaliation for Russia interference in the 2016 US election and other actions.

“The sanctions today are a grievous disappointment and fall far short of what is needed to respond to that attack on our democracy let alone deter Russia’s escalating aggression, which now includes a chemical weapons attack on the soil of our closest ally,” said Adam Schiff, top Democrat on the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee.

“Today’s action, using authorities provided by Congress, is an important step by the administration. But more must be done,” Republican House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Ed Royce added. He later urged Trump to sanction Russia for the poisoning in Britain.

Exasperated over Russia

Trump has faced fierce criticism in the US for doing too little to punish Russia for the election meddling and other actions, and special counsel Robert Mueller is looking into whether Trump’s campaign colluded with the Russians, an allegation the president denies.

Sixteen of the Russian individuals and entities sanctioned were indicted on February 16 as part of Mueller’s criminal investigation.

A senior administration official said Trump, who campaigned on warmer ties with Putin, had grown exasperated with Russian activity. “A classic bully,” the official said of Putin.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders, asked if Russia was a friend or foe, told reporters, “Russia is going to have to make that determination. They’re going to have to decide whether they want to be a good actor or a bad actor.”

In Moscow, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Russia was preparing retaliatory measures, as US-Russian relations plunged again.

The Treasury Department said the sanctions were also meant to counter cyberattacks including the NotPetya attack that cost billions of dollars in damage across Europe, Asia and the US. The US and Britain last month blamed the Russian military for that attack.

Trump has frequently questioned a January 2017 finding by US intelligence agencies that Russia interfered in the 2016 campaign using hacking and propaganda in an effort eventually aimed at tilting the race in Trump’s favour. Russia denies interfering in the election.

But Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was unequivocal in saying that Thursday’s action by his department “counters Russia’s continuing destabilising activities, ranging from interference in the 2016 election to conducting destructive cyberattacks.”