POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Afghanistan's Jogi minority seeks citizenship
For decades, members of the Jogi ethnic minority in Afghanistan has sought legal recognition as citizens with rights to own property and lead normal lives. Things might finally change for them now.
Afghanistan's Jogi minority seeks citizenship
Although they enjoy voting rights, other limitations to legal recognitions makes life hard for the Jogi ethnic minority in Afghanistan. (TRT World) / TRTWorld
March 17, 2018

Members of the Jogi ethnic minority in Afghanistan are still trying to win legal recognition as citizens. 

Though they have largely abandoned their nomadic lifestyle, they are unable to buy land and settle down, living in fear of being evicted from their temporary homes any time.

While they are allowed to vote, the Jogi people's lack of proper documentation mean that they face hardships on a regular basis, including with finding employment and enrolling their children in schools. 

TRT World's Yasin Eken reports. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us