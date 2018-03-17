POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Egypt's tourism industry recovers as stability returns
The number of tourists which hit a peak of 15 million a decade ago had plunged due to a series of terror attacks. Now Egypt is once again hoping to attract more visitors crucial to its economy.
The ancient statue of Sphinx, with the body of a lion and a human head, is one of the many historic sites in Egypt attracting thousands of tourists each year. / AP
March 17, 2018

More tourists are visiting Egypt after years of decline in a crucial industry for the country's economy. 

The number of foreign tourists plunged in the past decade as concerns about terrorist attacks grew, most notably after a bombing of a Russian airliner in 2015 that was claimed by Daesh. 

Tourist numbers peaked in 2010 at 14.7 million, but by 2016 they were down to 5.3 million. In the past year visitor numbers passed 8 million.

TRT World's Joseph Hayat brings us more on this story.

SOURCE:TRT World
