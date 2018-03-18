Two years ago, Turkey and the European Union signed a deal whereby Ankara agreed to reduce the flow of refugees setting off across the sea to Europe.

As a result the number of people crossing the Aegen Sea to Greece decreased dramatically.

As part of the deal, Europe pledged more than $6 billion in aid to Turkey to help with its refugee crisis, and said that they would work towards granting visa-free travel to Turkish nationals across the Schengen Zone.

Although Turkey says it has kept its side of the bargain, Europe is yet to come to an agreement on visa-free travel for Turkish citizens and the future of the agreement now hangs on the EU doing its part.

On Wednesday, the European Commission promised extra funding to compensate Turkey for accommodating more than 3 million Syrian refugees.

But many of the refugees who had planned to use Turkey as a staging post have decided to stay back.

TRT World's Assed Baig reports.