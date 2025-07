Voting stations are opening across Russia as Vladimir Putin seeks a fourth term as President.

The people of Moscow will be able to cast their ballots in an hour's time, but across the country, which has eleven time zones, more than 100 million people are eligible to vote.

They have eight candidates to choose from, seven of whom represent political parties and one who's standing as an independent.

His name is Vladimir Putin.

TRT World'sSimon McGregor-Wood reports.