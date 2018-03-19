WORLD
2 MIN READ
Turkey's embassy in Copenhagen firebombed
At least two people attacked Turkey's embassy in Copenhagen with petrol bombs early on Monday causing some minor damage to the exterior of the building. Police say four attackers were involved.
Turkey's embassy in Copenhagen firebombed
A view of the Turkish Embassy in Copenhagen, Denmark, March 19, 2018. / Reuters
March 19, 2018

The Turkish Embassy in the Danish capital Copenhagen was attacked with Molotov cocktails early on Monday, according to a police official.

Torben Hansen from the Copenhagen police told reporters that the police had noticed the attack while patrolling the area at around 0155GMT (2.55am local time).

Hansen said a number of police officers were sent to the area, adding that the police officer who spotted the incident was focused on extinguishing the fire rather than catching the fleeing attackers.

Hansen said nothing about who the attackers might be, but said nobody got hurt though the building was damaged.

According to the Jyllands Posten daily newspaper there were at least two attackers but the Ekstra Bladet newspaper reported that police were hunting for four attackers. According to the newspaper, which quoted investigator Torben Hansen, the patrol saw two attackers, but police believe there were four people because there were four Molotov cocktails.

The area was cordoned off and police were examining CCTV footage and searching for DNA evidence.

Attacks on Turkish buildings in Europe have intensified after Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch on January 20 to remove the PYD/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin, northwestern Syria.

Turkish-backed troops liberated the town of Afrin, the region’s centre, early on Sunday.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Inside the growing danger of magnetic toys — and the Turkish toddler who nearly died
By Fatima Munir
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
BlackRock reportedly restricts use of company devices for China travel
Fed chair 'not going to be there much longer': Trump
China, EU discussed trade cooperation, issues ahead of summit amid sanctions
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Over 100 NGOs demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza, warn of 'mass starvation' due to Israel's blockade
Trump accuses Obama of 'treason', urges authorities to go after him
Masked ICE agents detain Afghan interpreter who aided US military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us