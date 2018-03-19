WORLD
A Tunisian municipal election open to all?
In a Muslim-majority country, a Jewish sewing machine repairer Simon Slama is aiming for victory as he stands for a Muslim party. He says all must come together to build the Tunisia of tomorrow.
Simon Slama, nominated as a candidate for the Ennahda party, repairing a sewing machine, Tunisia, March 18 2018 / TRTWorld
March 19, 2018

"The multitude is stronger than the king" is  a saying in Tunisia and the country  has proved that during its revolution seven years ago. Now more than 57,000 candidates are running for municipal office.

One of them is a Jewish sewing machine repairer named Simon Slama. He has been nominated as a candidate for the Ennahda party in the city of Monastir.

It might seem unusual for a country with a tiny Jewish minority but not to Slama.

TRT World's Alaattin Kilic reports more on the story.

