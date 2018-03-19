CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Pitbull to speak at United Nations about global water crisis
The organisation Clean Water Here announces that the international pop star will be named Clean Water Here Ambassador on March 22, when he visits the UN in New York City.
Pitbull is leading the celebrity-driven social media campaign dubbed "Clean Water Here Cause Flash," in hopes of raising awareness of the water crisis. / AFP Archive
March 19, 2018

Grammy Award-winning rapper Pitbull is heading to the United Nations to discuss the global water crisis on World Water Day.

The organisation Clean Water Here announced on Monday that the international pop star will be named Clean Water Here Ambassador on March 22, when he visits the UN in New York City.

Pitbull also will receive the 2018 World Water Champion Award for his global humanitarian efforts. 

He is leading the celebrity-driven social media campaign dubbed "Clean Water Here Cause Flash," in hopes of raising awareness of the water crisis. 

Other participants include Bruno Mars, Pink, Maroon 5, Demi Lovato, Monica and Juanes.

On March 22, UN General Assembly President Miroslav Lajcak will launch a 10-year plan focused on sustainable development of water resources.

SOURCE:AP
