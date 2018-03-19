About 100 people — Arabs, Kurds, Alawites and Yazidis — gathered in the Turkish border city of Gaziantep on Sunday to discuss the rebuilding process of Afrin, a town in Syria.

The meeting came as Turkey's military and the Free Syrian Army (FSA) finished clearing the town of PKK-affiliated YPG as part of Ankara's Operation Olive Branch.

The group calls itself the Afrin Liberation Congress.

The group's leaders and members want their town to be rebuilt and the rights and freedoms of all ethnic groups to be protected.

As TRT World 's Caitlin McGee reports, they're looking for Turkey's help to get that done.