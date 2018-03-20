WORLD
Trump hosts Saudi Crown Prince amid tensions with Iran
President Trump is set to host Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Washington on Tuesday. Most analysts expect the meeting to be dominated by discussions on Saudi Arabia's chief opponent – Iran.
This will be the first meeting between the two countries since Trump visited Saudi Arabia in May. (File photo) / AP
March 20, 2018

US President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman are to hold their first meeting in nearly a year. 

Crown Prince Mohammed's agenda leading up to the meeting is straightforward: to keep US-Saudi relations tight as the kingdom pushes back against its arch rival, Iran.

The two allies have a strong rapport – Saudi Arabia is where Trump went on his first official foreign visit after assuming presidency. 

White House watchers expect tougher Iran intervention by the new Secretary of State. 

TRT World's Tetiana Anderson reports from Washington DC.

