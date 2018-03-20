US President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman are to hold their first meeting in nearly a year.

Crown Prince Mohammed's agenda leading up to the meeting is straightforward: to keep US-Saudi relations tight as the kingdom pushes back against its arch rival, Iran.

The two allies have a strong rapport – Saudi Arabia is where Trump went on his first official foreign visit after assuming presidency.

White House watchers expect tougher Iran intervention by the new Secretary of State.

TRT World's Tetiana Anderson reports from Washington DC.