Turkey provides aid to over 35 villages in Syria's Afrin
Turkey's disaster management agency (AFAD) says it will continue its aid efforts on Wednesday distributing food and personal care items to 600 families in northern Afrin. Meanwhile, some residents await return as clearance operation continues.
A children gives flowers to a Turkish Red Crescent worker in Nasiriyah village near the town of Jandaris, southern Afrin, Syria, on March 11, 2018 / AA
March 21, 2018

Turkey's disaster management agency and military on Tuesday distributed food aid to civilians in 35 villages of Afrin, Syria recently liberated during the counter-terrorist Operation Olive Branch.

Lt. Gen. Ismail Metin Temel, the Second Army commander who is in charge of Operation Olive Branch, also took part in the distribution of food aid packages to over 700 families in need.

Adil Siraz, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) provincial director in southern Turkey's Kilis province, near Syria, said that AFAD teams have been racing to serve the areas cleared of terrorists.

Siraz said that the packages contain a month’s worth of basic items for a family of five, including cooking oil, legumes, pasta, and tomato paste.

He also said that they had delivered 112 food packs for families who fled terror, seeking shelter.

AFAD will continue to offer aid and on Wednesday will distribute packages containing food, flour, and personal care items to 600 families in northern Afrin, Siraz added.

Afrin residents miss homes

Two days after the YPG terror group was removed from Afrin, some residents of the Syrian town want to return to their homes.

However, all entry routes remain closed due to a clearance operation after eleven people were killed in an explosion. 

TRT World's Assed Baig reports from Afrin.

Operation Olive Branch

Turkey on January 20 launched Operation Olive Branch to remove YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin.

According to the Turkish General Staff, Operation Olive Branch aims to establish security and stability along Turkey's borders and the region as well as protect Syrians from terrorist cruelty and oppression.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey’s rights based on international law, UN Security Council resolutions, its self-defense rights under the UN charter, and respect for Syria's territorial integrity, it said.

The military has also said that only terrorist targets are being destroyed and the "utmost care" is being taken to avoid harming any civilians.

Afrin has been a major hideout for the YPG/PKK since July 2012, when the Assad regime in Syria left the city to the terror group without a fight.

SOURCE:AA
