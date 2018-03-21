TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish jets ‘neutralise’ 38 PKK members in northern Iraq
Turkish army says its commandos are engaged in operations in Hakurka and Kani Rash region in northern Iraq and at least 15 caves and 30 shelters used by terrorists have been destroyed.
Turkish jets ‘neutralise’ 38 PKK members in northern Iraq
The Turkish Armed Forces' (TSK) operations against the PKK terror groups' camps in northern Iraq continue despite the difficult terrain conditions. / AA
March 21, 2018

Turkish jets “neutralised” 38 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, security sources said on Wednesday.

The terrorists, who were plotting an attack, were neutralised as part of air operations targeting PKK camps since March 10, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on talking to the media.

At least 15 caves and 30 shelters used by terrorists were also destroyed, the sources added.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralised" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

Earlier, Turkish General Staff said in a statement that 12 PKK terrorists were killed in Hakurk region of northern Iraq on Tuesday.

Turkish armed forces say that their operation is supported also by artillery units.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU and has waged a deadly armed campaign against the Turkish state for the past three decades that has claimed more than 40,000 lives.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Inside the growing danger of magnetic toys — and the Turkish toddler who nearly died
By Fatima Munir
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
BlackRock reportedly restricts use of company devices for China travel
Fed chair 'not going to be there much longer': Trump
China, EU discussed trade cooperation, issues ahead of summit amid sanctions
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Over 100 NGOs demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza, warn of 'mass starvation' due to Israel's blockade
Trump accuses Obama of 'treason', urges authorities to go after him
Masked ICE agents detain Afghan interpreter who aided US military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us