Spanish prosecutors demand five years' prison sentence for Xabi Alonso
Spanish football star is facing a five-year prison sentence for alleged tax fraud. Tax authorities also want the former Real Madrid and Liverpool midfielder to pay nearly $6.14 million in fines.
Real Madrid's Xabi Alonso reacts during a Spanish La Liga soccer match in heavy snow against Mallorca in the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. / AP
March 21, 2018

Spanish prosecutors are seeking a five-year prison sentence for former Real Madrid player Xabi Alonso for alleged tax fraud.

Prosecutors accuse Alonso of defrauding tax authorities of about $2.4 million from 2010-12. The retired Spain midfielder played for Madrid from 2009-14.

They also want Alonso to pay a fine of $4.9 million, in addition to the amount allegedly defrauded. The irregularities are related to Alonso's income from image rights.

Prosecutors on Wednesday also sought prison sentences, fines and restitutions for Alonso's tax advisers at the time.

All those accused have denied wrongdoing.

The case against Alonso had initially been dismissed but was reopened earlier this year.

Many players have been targeted by Spanish tax authorities in recent years, including Barcelona forward Lionel Messi, who two years ago was found guilty, along with his father, of defrauding authorities of $6.1 million. 

Other players investigated in Spain include Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric, Marcelo, Alexis Sanchez, Ricardo Carvalho, Angel Di Maria, Javier Mascherano, Radamel Falcao and Fabio Coentrao.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is being investigated for the time he worked at Real Madrid.

