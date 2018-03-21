A Palestinian teenager arrested after a viral video showed her hit two Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank reached a plea deal on Wednesday that will see her serve eight months in prison.

The Israeli military court where Ahed Tamimi was being tried accepted the deal between her and prosecutors in the case that has drawn international attention.

Tamimi, 16 at the time of the incident in December, has been hailed as a hero by Palestinians who see her as bravely standing up to Israel's occupation of the West Bank.

Israelis accuse her family of using Tamimi, now 17, as a pawn in staged provocations.

She told reporters on Wednesday before the court accepted the agreement that "there is no justice under occupation and this is an illegitimate court."

Under the deal she will plead guilty to only four of the 12 charges against her under the agreement, including assault, incitement and two counts of obstructing soldiers.

"As part of the arrangement, Tamimi will confess to four counts of assault, including the videotaped slapping of an Israeli soldier," the Haaretz newspaper reported.

The proposed arrangement, which would also see Tamimi pay a $1,500 fine, must still be approved by the military court.

TRT World 's Muhannad Alami has the latest from Ramallah, occupied West Bank.

Mother gets 8 months jail

Her lawyer Gaby Lasky only accepted to present the plea bargain to the military court after it first accepted an agreement with Tamimi's mother, Nariman Tamimi.

A plea deal for Nariman Tamimi will also see her serve eight months in jail including time served, along with a $172 fine, she said.

Earlier in the day, in the same case, Tamimi's cousin Nour Tamimi had her plea deal approved that saw her go free, the lawyer said.

Viral slap video

Israeli soldiers arrested Tamimi from her home near Ramallah last December.

When her mother went to the local authorities seeking information about her daughter, she too was detained.

Ahed Tamimi was accused of "attacking" Israeli troops after a video went viral online showing her slapping an Israeli soldier who had trespassed on her family’s backyard.

Ahed's cousin, Nur, who is also seen in the video, was also later detained.

In 2012, Istanbul's Basaksehir municipality granted Ahed the prestigious Hanzala Courage Award for defying Israeli soldiers who had just arrested her brother.

She also met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who was serving as prime minister at the time.