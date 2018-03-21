TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan and Steinmeier discuss counterterrorism over phone
Turkey's President Erdogan expresses the country's determination to accelerate dialogue and co-operation with Germany’s new government.
Erdogan and Steinmeier discuss counterterrorism over phone
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets German counterpart, Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Ankara, Turkey on November 15, 2016. / Reuters
March 21, 2018

Turkish President Tayyip Recep Erdogan and his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier discussed the importance of joint efforts to fight against terrorism during a phone call on Wednesday, Turkish presidential sources said.

Aside from the fight against terrorism, the leaders stressed the need to improve ties between their countries and mentioned how the Turkish community living in Germany had formed strong humanitarian ties between Turkey and Germany. 

Last week, Erdogan called German Chancellor Angela Merkel to congratulate her for being re-elected to a fourth term.

During the conversation, they agreed to collaborate on joint co-operation in the fight against terrorism and refugee issues.

Erdogan also shared information about Turkey's Operation Olive Branch in northwestern Syria, the sources added.

Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch on January 20 to clear the terrorist groups YPG/PYD/PKK from Afrin in northwestern Syria amid growing threats from the region.

Last Sunday, Turkish-backed troops liberated the town center of Afrin, which had been a major hideout for the YPG/PKK – the Syrian branch of the PKK – since 2012.

According to the Turkish General Staff, Operation Olive Branch aims to establish security and stability along Turkey's borders and the region as well as protect Syrians from terrorist cruelty and oppression.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Inside the growing danger of magnetic toys — and the Turkish toddler who nearly died
By Fatima Munir
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
BlackRock reportedly restricts use of company devices for China travel
Fed chair 'not going to be there much longer': Trump
China, EU discussed trade cooperation, issues ahead of summit amid sanctions
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Over 100 NGOs demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza, warn of 'mass starvation' due to Israel's blockade
Trump accuses Obama of 'treason', urges authorities to go after him
Masked ICE agents detain Afghan interpreter who aided US military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us