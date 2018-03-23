WORLD
Guns in America: a long and painful road to recovery
The possession of firearms results in the killing of thousands of Americans each year. And for many more who are injured by gun shots, the road to recovery is usually a long and painful one.
Patrick Mason was shot five times and is now trying recover at a rehabilitation unit in St Louis, Missouri. / TRTWorld
March 23, 2018

In addition to the more than 30,000 people killed by guns in America each year, twice as many are injured. 

The road to recovery is usually long and painful for those who have been shot.

"This is very tough. I never knew that all of this will depend on my upper body strength so it's a lesson learned for anyone going through this," says Patrick Mason who was shot five times and is now paralysed.

In the second part of our "Guns in America" series, TRT World's Jon Brain reports from a rehabilitation unit in St Louis, Missouri.

