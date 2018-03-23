TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
State Department says US will not withdraw from Syria's Manbij
The US says it has no intention of pulling its forces out of Syria's Manbij as Turkey warns it will drive the PKK-linked YPG away from its Syrian border if an agreement with the US to remove the group is not reached.
State Department says US will not withdraw from Syria's Manbij
US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert says said the US will remain in Manbij, Syria. / AA
March 23, 2018

US Department of State spokeswoman Heather Nauert on Thursday said the US had no intention of pulling out of Manbij despite Turkey’s pledge to clear the PKK-linked YPG from the northern Syrian city.

"US forces are located in Manbij. We have made it very clear to the Turkish government that we continue to operate there," Nauert said at a press conference in response to a question about the US' stance on Manbij.

Referring to the three technical committees of Turkey and the US, formed to solve issues between the two countries, Nauert added that the talks with Ankara have not been concluded and Washington was willing to continue the discussions.

The PKK is recognised as a terror group by Turkey, the US and the EU. Ankara considers the YPG as the PKK's Syrian affiliate, while the US sees it as an ally in its fight against Daesh and continues to provide the group arms and equipment.

Operation Olive Branch

Turkey on January 20 launched Operation Olive Branch to remove the YPG from Afrin. 

The operation was considered successful last week amid growing terror threats posed from the region to Turkey.

Ankara has stated that it might also extend its operation further east to Manbij unless the YPG leaves the strategically located city.

However, US military support for the YPG in Syria has strained ties between Ankara and Washington and has led to fears of potential clashes on the ground between the two NATO allies.

Turkey and the US have established working groups to discuss the stabilisation of Manbij and prevent any undesirable clashes.

But due to the abrupt departure of secretary of state Rex Tillerson, who helped establish the working groups, the future of Manbij remains unclear.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us