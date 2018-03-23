WORLD
2 MIN READ
Five Catalan separatists detained, including presidential candidate
The latest detentions could stir new tensions in Catalonia, where pro-independence movements have called on supporters to protest on Friday night.
Five Catalan separatists detained, including presidential candidate
A police van beleived to be carrying some of the five Catalan politicians ordered to be jailed pending their trial for rebellion leaves the Supreme Court in Madrid, Spain, March 23, 2018. / Reuters
March 23, 2018

Five Catalan separatists, including current presidential candidate Jordi Turull, were placed in custody on Friday by the judge investigating the region's breakaway bid, the Supreme Court said.

The judge detained former Catalan parliament president Carme Forcadell and three former regional ministers alongside Turull, who will no longer be able to attend a debate scheduled Saturday on his nomination to lead the region.

The judge decided that the five pose a flight risk, after Marta Rovira became the latest leading pro-independence figure to flee abroad to escape charges.

Spain's Supreme Court on Friday said 13 Catalan separatists would be prosecuted in total, including sacked president Carles Puigdemont.

The latest detentions could stir new tensions in Catalonia, where pro-independence movements have called on supporters to protest on Friday night.

Catalonia remains under direct rule from Madrid, which was imposed after the region declared independence in October.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us