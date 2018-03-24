WORLD
Hong Kong drafts laws enforcing Chinese national anthem
Hong Kong has been preparing to introduce the controversial law since China fine-tuned legislation last year on where and how to sing the anthem, tightening rules that already bar people from performing it at parties, weddings and funerals.
Defiant Hong Kong football fans have booed the Chinese anthem at matches for years as concerns grow that Hong Kong's liberties are under threat. / AFP
March 24, 2018

Hong Kong has begun debating how to implement new laws requiring students to be taught China's national anthem and punishing anyone who insults it with up to three years in prison.

The anthem has become a political flashpoint in Hong Kong, a semiautonomous Chinese city where football fans have repeatedly booed it at matches, drawing warnings and fines from organisers.

The proposed law adds to concerns that Beijing is eroding civil liberties in Hong Kong despite promises to maintain them following its 1997 handover from Britain. 

Pro-democracy activists and lawmakers worry the law will be used to undermine free speech in Hong Kong, which has a separate legal system.

Joel Flynn reports on how schools have little idea of how to execute the law.

