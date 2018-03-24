WORLD
3 MIN READ
Ivorians vote in senate poll likely to shore up president's power
The creation of the upper house, a provision of the new constitution enacted by referendum in late 2016, is seen by President Ouattara's opponents as a blatant power grab.
Ivorians vote in senate poll likely to shore up president's power
Watched by an election observer, a man casts his vote in Abidjan's Cocody district in senatorial elections, which opposition leaders say will simply shore up the President Alassane Ouattara. / AFP
March 24, 2018

Ivorians voted for a new senate on Saturday in a poll likely to shore up President Alassane Ouattara's grip on power, amidst an opposition boycott, while doing little to relieve ethnic tensions lingering from a decade of crisis.

The creation of the upper house, a provision of the new constitution enacted by referendum in late 2016, was seen by Ouattara's opponents as a blatant power grab, while his supporters defended it as an expansion of checks and balances.

Ouattara gets to appoint one third of the chamber, while the rest are elected, although the main opposition party refused to field any candidates, so the ruling Rally of the Republicans (RDR) was expected to romp home.

Any point

Ivorians disagreed about whether there was any point to the new chamber. In Ivory Coast's powerful executive presidential system, the lower chamber was already seen as a rubber stamp.

"We need schools, we need hospitals more than we need senators," said David Banga as he walked in an Abidjan street near a voting booth. "These elections are no use to us. Money that could be used for education, health and security is going into the pocket of 100 friends of the president."

But Gilberte Banier, a local council worker standing outside a polling station in Abidjan's leafy, palm-lined Cocody district, said: "This is a good thing. We need to have strong institutions. This will reinforce them."

Since 2011, Ivory Coast has re-emerged from turmoil as one of Africa's fastest growing economies, with a roaring 2 million tonnes a year of cocoa production and a lagoon-side commercial capital that is a billowing hub for regional investment.

But the crisis, which culminated in a short but vicious civil war when former President Laurent Gbagbo refused to concede an election, could yet reignite.

Several army mutinies have broken out in the past two years, instigated by former rebels who have been integrated only haphazardly into military ranks.

Partly as a result, Ivory Coast is deep in debt from having to pay off all those soldiers to silence their guns. (Reporting by Ange Aboa Writing by Tim Cocks Editing by Mark Heinrich)

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us