EU's top officials will host Turkish President Reccep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday in the Bulgarian city of Varna, for talks on improving relations between the bloc and Ankara.

At that meeting, the bloc has said it will promise another $3.7 billion (3 billion euros) to support Syrian refugees in Turkey.

Turkey has the second-biggest NATO army and is instrumental in curbing immigration to Europe from the Middle East and Africa.

One thing Turkey will definitely be looking forward to is an update to the customs union, a major trade agreement signed more than 20 years ago.

TRT World's Turkey political correspondent Andrew Hopkins has visited one company in the capital that's already reaping the benefits of close ties with the EU.