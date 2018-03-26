WORLD
Brazil's Lula rallies support as prison looms
Former president Lula da Silva has been holding rallies to find support for his presidential bid while he faces more than a decade in jail as a court rejects his latest appeal against a corruption conviction.
Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva greets supporters during a rally in Francisco Beltrao, Parana state, Brazil, Monday, March 26, 2018. / AP
March 26, 2018

Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva faces a likely arrest in the coming weeks as a court rejected his latest appeal against a corruption conviction, that could see him jailed for more than a decade.

In an attempt to fight this superior court decision, Lula has been travelling across the country and holding rallies to find support for his presidential bid.

His rallies also draws protests, but he is still leading the polls ahead of October's election.

TRT World's Michael Fox has more from Florianopolis.

