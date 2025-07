The Rift Valley in Kenya runs 6,000 kilometers from Lebanon to Central Mozambique. Unfortunately crevices are opening up in the valley and weakened spots are appearing because of the earth movements below.

Cracks have been appearing across the valley. The largest are more than 50 metres deep and 15 metres wide. Geologists say the cracks could be caused by a fault line underneath the Rift Valley.

TRT World's Adesewa Josh has more on the story