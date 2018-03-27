WORLD
Egypt holds second day of presidential election
With the outcome known, Sisi's focus will be on keeping voter turnout high enough to show citizens support his rule.
An Egyptian voter shows her stained fingers after casting her vote on the first day of the 2018 presidential election at a polling station in Al Ayyat, 60 kilometres south of the Egyptian capital, Cairo, on March 26, 2018. / AFP
March 27, 2018

Egyptians are voting for a second day in a lackluster election that President Abdel Fattah el Sisi is virtually certain to win after all serious rivals were either arrested or intimidated into dropping out of the balloting.

Voters can choose between Sisi, the general-turned-president who came to power after ousting in 2013 his elected predecessor, Mohammed Morsi, and an obscure politician who registered at the last minute and says he doesn't oppose Sisi's policies, Musa Mustafa Musa.

Tuesday is the second day of the three-day vote – a stretch apparently designed to boost participation. 

Reporting on the election is restricted, with journalists banned from asking voters who they support.

SOURCE:AP
