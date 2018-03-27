WORLD
2 MIN READ
Serbs in Kosovo protest official's detention and expulsion
Kosovo police used tear gas to disperse Serbs who set up a road block a day after Serbian official Marko Djuric was briefly detained in the city of Mitrovica.
Members of the Kosovo police special unit secure the convoy carrying a senior Serbian official after he was arrested in the town of Mitrovica on March 26, 2018. / AFP
March 27, 2018

Kosovo Serbs have set up a road block in northern Kosovo, and their representatives walked out of the Kosovo government in response to the arrest and expulsion of a senior Serbian government official.

Politicians representing Kosovo's Serb minority met on Tuesday with Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade, saying they will no longer support the Kosovo government.

The developments came a day after Marko Djuric was briefly detained in the divided town of Mitrovica because he entered the country illegally. 

Kosovo police used tear gas and stun grenades to disperse Serb protesters in Mitrovica.

The incident has fueled friction between Serbia and its former province whose 2008 declaration of independence Belgrade does not recognise.

Serbs have parked trucks to block a key road linking northern Kosovo with the capital, Pristina. 

SOURCE:AP
