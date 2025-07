CIA Director Mike Pompeo is preparing to step into his new role as Secretary of State.

US President Donald Trump fired Rex Tillerson earlier this month and his departure is only one in a long line of changes.

There's been an exodus of senior staff from Steve Bannon, who served as White House Chief Strategist, to Hope Hicks, the now former Director of Strategic Communications for the White House.

TRT World'sTetiana Anderson reports from Washington.