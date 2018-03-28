Indian officials are struggling to find a way to help farmers across the country as many of them can not earn enough money to survive and cover the costs of farming.

About half of the population depend on agriculture for their livelihoods, and farmers say they get poor prices for their products, while the most of the profit goes to middlemen.

The Indian government offered to pay off the farmer's debts, but economists say this strategy cannot be a long-term solution.

TRT World 's Rebecca Bundhun reports from Nashik.