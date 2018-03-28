WORLD
1 MIN READ
Indian farmers demand a long-term solution to agricultural decline
Farmers say they get poor prices for their products and most of the profit goes to middlemen, putting them in debt they can't handle.
Indian farmers demand a long-term solution to agricultural decline
An Indian farmer checks his wheat crop, which was damaged in the heavy rains on the outskirts of Amritsar on March 21, 2018. / AFP
March 28, 2018

Indian officials are struggling to find a way to help farmers across the country as many of them can not earn enough money to survive and cover the costs of farming.

About half of the population depend on agriculture for their livelihoods, and farmers say they get poor prices for their products, while the most of the profit goes to middlemen.

The Indian government offered to pay off the farmer's debts, but economists say this strategy cannot be a long-term solution.

TRT World 's Rebecca Bundhun reports from Nashik.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Inside the growing danger of magnetic toys — and the Turkish toddler who nearly died
By Fatima Munir
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
BlackRock reportedly restricts use of company devices for China travel
Fed chair 'not going to be there much longer': Trump
China, EU discussed trade cooperation, issues ahead of summit amid sanctions
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Over 100 NGOs demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza, warn of 'mass starvation' due to Israel's blockade
Trump accuses Obama of 'treason', urges authorities to go after him
Masked ICE agents detain Afghan interpreter who aided US military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us