Rest and medication may have been recommended for Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but the slew of corruption allegations that the 68-year old faces are unlikely to go away any time soon.

On Wednesday the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was discharged from a hospital after a brief stay for an infection.

It said that a series of tests showed the 68-year-old was suffering from a "minor viral infection of his upper respiratory tract." It said his doctors had recommended rest and prescribed medication.

Netanyahu's doctors admitted him late on Tuesday with a high temperature and a cough. He had suffered a throat infection about two weeks ago. Netanyahu left hospital late on the same day, following tests after suffering a high fever and a cough.

A witness saw Netanyahu's convoy leaving the hospital, and shortly after midnight Netanyahu said on Twitter: "I am on my way home. Sure some rest and hot soup will put things right."

Netanyahu's illness has come at a stressful time for the right-wing four-time prime minister, who is under police investigation for corruption in three different cases. Netanyahu denies any wrongdoing.

Netanyahu, 68, fell ill in mid-March and cancelled his public schedule for five consecutive days.

A security cabinet meeting scheduled for Wednesday will take place as planned, an Israeli official said. Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman will fill in for Netanyahu if he is unable to attend.

On Monday Netanyahu, his wife and son were questioned by police as part of an investigation into one of the corruption cases in which the prime minister is a suspect.

In the two other cases police have already recommended that Netanyahu be charged with bribery. The final decision about whether to prosecute rests with the Israeli attorney general. That decision could be months away.

So far, partners in Netanyahu’s governing coalition have stood by him, saying they are awaiting the attorney general’s next moves. Political analysts say such support may erode if the investigations against Netanyahu intensify.

Surveys have shown that about half of Israelis believe the police over Netanyahu and think he should step down, while a third think he should remain in office. Support for Netanyahu's Likud party remains strong in opinion polls.