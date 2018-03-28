US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un looked forward to meeting with him, indicating the planned landmark talks between the isolated Asian leader and the Republican president will go forward.

Trump also tweeted: "Look forward to our meeting!"

After two days of speculation, China announced on Wednesday that Kim had visited Beijing and met Xi, who elicited a pledge from Kim to denuclearise the Korean Peninsula.

The trip was Kim's first known journey abroad since he assumed power in 2011 and is believed by analysts to serve as preparation for upcoming summits with South Korea and the United States.

TRT World's Shamim Chowdhury reports.

The White House said on Tuesday that China briefed Trump on the meetings and that the denuclearisation pledge was "further evidence that our campaign of maximum pressure is creating the appropriate atmosphere for dialogue with North Korea."

"For years and through many administrations, everyone said that peace and the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula was not even a small possibility," Trump tweeted on Wednesday. "Now there is a good chance that Kim Jong-un will do what is right for his people and for humanity."

TRT World'sEdiz Tiyansan has more from Washington.

Earlier this month, Trump surprised the world by agreeing to meet Kim at a place and time to be determined. South Korea's national security chief said the first-ever meeting between US and North Korean presidents would take place in May but details of potential talks have not been made public, and the White House has said they will only happen if North Korea keeps "several promises."