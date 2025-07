Many of the so-called fake news websites that came into operation during the 2016 US election campaign have been traced to a small city in Macedonia.

Teenagers there were pumping out sensationalist stories as fast as they could make them up.

But the young Macedonians who started some of those sites say it wasn't political. Instead, they say they did it for the money.

TRT World'sNafisa Latic went to Veles to see how many were still in business.