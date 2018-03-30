WORLD
3 MIN READ
French leader promises to support SDF in Syria
French President Macron assures the SDF of France's support against Daesh, while recalling the commitment of his country to Turkey's security and against the PKK terror group.
French leader promises to support SDF in Syria
French President Emmanuel Macron hopes that "a dialogue could be established between the SDF and Turkey with the assistance of France and the international community”. / Reuters
March 30, 2018

The French president recalled “the commitment of France against the PKK and its commitment to the security of Turkey” during his meeting with the PYD/PKK-led SDF delegation, according to a presidency statement on Thursday.

The written statement by the Elysee Palace said the delegation briefed Emmanuel Macron on the humanitarian situation in northern Syria.

Stating that Macron assured the SDF of France's support against Daesh, it added the support was particularly for “the stabilisation of the security zone in northeast Syria, within the framework of an inclusive and balanced governance, to prevent any resurgence of Daesh in the waiting of a political solution to the Syrian conflict”.

Recalling the commitment of his country against the PKK terror group and its commitment to Turkey’s security, he also acknowledged that SDF had “no operational link with this terrorist group”.

The US has supported the PYD/PKK under the name of SDF, which is considered by Ankara as the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terror organisation, which has waged war against the Turkish state for over three decades.

American support for the terror group has long vexed Ankara, as Washington views the SDF as a "reliable partner" in its fight against Daesh and continues to provide it with arms and equipment in the face of strong objections by Turkey.

Macron also hoped that "a dialogue could be established between the SDF and Turkey with the assistance of France and the international community,” despite Turkey's consideration of the group as a terror organisation.

The statement also added that France would continue to make efforts with the concerned countries to ensure security and and make progress towards an inclusive political transition in Syria.

The PKK has fought a 33-year war against Turkey that has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths.

Syria has been locked in a devastating civil war since early 2011 when the Bashar al Assad regime cracked down on demonstrators with unexpected ferocity.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us