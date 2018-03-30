WORLD
1 MIN READ
Myanmar's transition to democracy marred by ethnic cleansing allegations
Friday marks two years since a civilian government was sworn into office in Myanmar, ending decades of complete military rule. The road to democracy since then has been rocky.
Myanmar's transition to democracy marred by ethnic cleansing allegations
Aung San Suu Kyi is still widely regarded as a heroine in Myanmar, even though her reputation lies shattered globally for failing to speak up on behalf of the country's Rohingya Muslim community. / Reuters
March 30, 2018

Two years ago, Aung San Suu Kyi took charge of the country's first civilian government in decades.

But Myanmar's security forces have been accused of a violent military crackdown that forced some 700,000 Rohingya to flee over the border into squalid camps in Bangladesh, in what the UN has branded as "ethnic cleansing" with possible "hallmarks of genocide".

The military justifies its campaign as a legitimate response to Rohingya militant attacks against police posts in August.

Dave Grunebaum reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us