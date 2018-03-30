Two years ago, Aung San Suu Kyi took charge of the country's first civilian government in decades.

But Myanmar's security forces have been accused of a violent military crackdown that forced some 700,000 Rohingya to flee over the border into squalid camps in Bangladesh, in what the UN has branded as "ethnic cleansing" with possible "hallmarks of genocide".

The military justifies its campaign as a legitimate response to Rohingya militant attacks against police posts in August.

Dave Grunebaum reports.