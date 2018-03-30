WORLD
3 MIN READ
Trump says US withdrawing from Syria 'very soon'
President Trump also slammed US spending in the Middle East, calling it futile, and argued that it detracts from domestic spending.
US President Donald Trump speaking in Richfield, Ohio, where he announced the US would be out of Syria "very soon." March 29, 2018. / Reuters
March 30, 2018

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that US forces would pull out of Syria "very soon" and lamented what he said was Washington's waste of $7 trillion in Middle East wars.

In a populist address to industrial workers in Ohio, Trump said US forces were close to securing all of the territories that Daesh, the terror group once claimed.

"We'll be coming out of Syria, like, very soon. Let the other people take care of it now," he promised, to applause.

Trump did not say who the others were who might take care of Syria, but Russia and Iran have sizeable forces in the country to support Bashar al Assad's regime.

"Very soon – very soon we're coming out. We're going to have 100 percent of the caliphate, as they call it – sometimes referred to as 'land' – taking it all back quickly, quickly," he said.

"But we're going to be coming out of there real soon. Going to get back to our country, where we belong, where we want to be."

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert was later asked at a briefing if she was aware of any decision for the US to pull out of Syria.

She responded, "I am not, no. No."

Trump at odds with current US policy in region

The United States has more than 2,000 military personnel in eastern Syria, working with local militia groups to defeat Daesh while trying to keep out of Syria's broader civil war.

Trump's eagerness to quit the conflict flies in the face of a new US-Syria strategy announced in January by then-secretary of state Rex Tillerson, who has since been sacked.

Tillerson argued that US forces must remain engaged in Syria to prevent Daesh and Al Qaeda from returning and to deny Iran a chance "to further strengthen its position in Syria."

In a speech at Stanford University, he also warned that "a total withdrawal of American personnel at this time would restore Assad and continue his brutal treatment against his own people."

But Tillerson has gone after being dismissed in a tweet. And Trump, who increasingly makes foreign policy announcements without seeking the advice of US generals or diplomats, wants out.

"We spent $7 trillion in the Middle East. And you know what we have for it? Nothing," Trump declared, promising to focus future US spending on building jobs and infrastructure at home.

SOURCE:AFP
