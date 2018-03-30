TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
President Erdogan rejects French offer of talks with terror group
Turkey’s fight against terrorism will continue through the ongoing military operation in northwestern Syria, says President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, rejecting any scope for negotiation with terror groups.
President Erdogan rejects French offer of talks with terror group
France had taken a "completely wrong approach" on Syria, says Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, adding that he exchanged heated words with his French counterpart, last week. / AFP
March 30, 2018

The offer of France to mediate between Turkey and the YPG-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) terror group in Syria has overstepped its bounds, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

It comes after the French presidency on Thursday said Emmanuel Macron was offering to mediate between Turkey and the SDF - a suggestion which Erdogan dismissed.

Speaking at the provincial leaders’ meeting of the governing Justice and Development (AK) Party in the capital Ankara, Erdogan said: "If the remark [by the France presidency] that 'we can be a mediator between Turkey and SDF' is true, it far exceeds the limit of the person who says that."

"Who are you to mediate between Turkey and terror group?"

Erdogan rejected any scope for negotiation with terror groups, saying Turkey's fight against terrorism would continue resolutely through the ongoing Turkish military operation in northwestern Syria.

He said France had taken a "completely wrong approach" on Syria, adding that he exchanged heated words with his French counterpart, Macron, last week.

TRT World'sCaitlin McGee has more.

Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said the French stance was setting Paris on a collision course with Ankara.

"Those who enter into cooperation and solidarity with terror groups against Turkey...will, like the terrorists, become a target of Turkey," Bozdag wrote on Twitter. 

"We hope France does not take such an irrational step."

In a statement on Thursday, the Elysee Palace said the French president reaffirmed "France's commitment against the PKK and its commitment to the security of Turkey" after a meeting with an SDF delegation.

However, as Turkey has documented, the YPG and SDF are actually the Syrian branches of the PKK, which is recognised by Turkey, France, and the EU as a terrorist group.

Macron wants dialogue 

Macron also claimed the SDF had "no operational link with this terrorist group" – meaning the PKK – adding that "a dialogue could be established between the SDF and Turkey with the assistance of France and the international community."

But the SDF is dominated by YPG militants, as Ankara has demonstrated.

In its 30-year terrorist campaign against Turkey, the PKK has taken some 40,000 lives, and Ankara has warned against international actors co-operating with such groups as the PYD, YPG, and SDF, as they are all affiliated to the PKK, but under different guises. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us