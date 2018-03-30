WORLD
2 MIN READ
Rex Tillerson readies to vacate State Department post
Rex Tillerson will retain the title of secretary of State until March 31, just over a year since he began the job. US President Donald Trump fired him following a series of rifts over foreign policy matters.
Rex Tillerson readies to vacate State Department post
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (L) listens as President Donald Trump holds a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, DC, US. October 16, 2017. / Reuters
March 30, 2018

Just over a year since becoming the 69th US secretary of State, Rex Tillerson is officially leaving his post on Saturday. 

US President Donald Trump decided to fire Tillerson, the former Exxon Mobil CEO, following a series of rifts over policy on North Korea, Russia and Iran. 

Trump publicly announced his decision on Twitter.

Trump's nominee to be the next secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, who is leaving his post as CIA director, will face a nomination hearing in Congress in April.

Tillerson, who has delegated his responsibilities to his deputy, John Sullivan, met Pompeo on Monday. 

TRT World'sTetiana Anderson has more from Washington DC.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us