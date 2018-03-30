Just over a year since becoming the 69th US secretary of State, Rex Tillerson is officially leaving his post on Saturday.

US President Donald Trump decided to fire Tillerson, the former Exxon Mobil CEO, following a series of rifts over policy on North Korea, Russia and Iran.

Trump publicly announced his decision on Twitter.

Trump's nominee to be the next secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, who is leaving his post as CIA director, will face a nomination hearing in Congress in April.

Tillerson, who has delegated his responsibilities to his deputy, John Sullivan, met Pompeo on Monday.

TRT World'sTetiana Anderson has more from Washington DC.