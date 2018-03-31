South Korea is known for its notoriously long working hours, but recently the country's legislature passed a law to reduce the working hours from 68 hours to 52 hours.

The country is only second to Mexico in the longest working hours in developed economies.

With the longer hours comes at a price, even leading to multiple suicides.

Despite the change in the law, there are still many who work long hours and it is a social issue that will take time to change.

TRT World'sJoseph Kim reports from Seoul