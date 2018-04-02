WORLD
Gaza resident dies of wounds; death toll rises to 18
Palestinian officials says 29-year-old Faris al Riqib, shot in the abdomen by Israeli troops on Friday during a protest, succumbed to his wounds.
In this March 31, 2018 photo an ambulance arriving for wounded demonstrators is seen after Israeli troops' firing on the "Great March of Return" at the Israeli border near Khan Younis, Gaza, Palestine. / AA
April 2, 2018

A Palestinian succumbed to his wounds in the Gaza Strip on Monday, taking to 18 the death toll of Palestinians killed by Israeli troops near border of the Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

"Faris al Riqib, 29, was injured in the abdomen east of Khan Younis on Friday and died today," ministry spokesperson Ashraf al Qidra said in a statement.

Friday's mass marches launched a six-week-long protest campaign demanding that Palestinian refugees be allowed the right of return to towns and villages which their families fled from, or were driven out of, when Israel was created in 1948.

The protesters also demand end to a stifling decade-old blockade of the territory. 

Anger over US' Jerusalem decision 

Protests will continue until the US opens its new Jerusalem embassy around May 14, a move that has provoked deep anger among the Palestinians, who see the city's annexed eastern sector as the capital of their future state.

May 14 will also mark 70 years since the creation of Israel, while Palestinians will mark what they call the Nakba, or "catastrophe," the following day.

More than 1,500 Palestinians have been wounded during the ongoing rallies, according to the Palestinian health officials.

SOURCE:AA
