The protests in the heart of Israel on Sunday came after Israeli forces’ violence against Palestinian civilians during the ‘March of Return’ in Gaza on Friday, where around 30,000 Palestinians marched to demand their right to return to their ancestral homes in historical Palestine.

Nearly 1,500 people were injured by Israeli gunfire during the protests in Gaza. The number of those killed rose to 18 as of Monday.

More than 250 Israelis, mostly left-wing, called for an end to the occupation in Palestine and the decade-long siege in Gaza.

“No to the occupation” and “In Gaza and Sderot, little girls want to stay alive” the protesters chanted.

Some Arab Israeli citizens also attended the protest in solidarity with people in Gaza.

“Gaza is under siege and has been under occupation for the past decade. The people of Gaza are suffering from an enormous humanitarian crisis and now, when they tried to protest against it, they were met with brutal force, which killed 16 of them and injured and maimed many others. As an Israeli, my duty is to protest against the evils that are done in my name,” Michael Sfard, a human rights lawyer toldHaaretz.

A group of counter-protesters gathered in the other side of the road, reciting the national anthem of Israel at the anti-war demonstrators.