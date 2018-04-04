WORLD
3 MIN READ
Trump orders National Guard to Mexican border
President Trump orders the National Guard to be deployed along the Mexican border after he was infuriated by reports of a caravan of Central American migrants trekking towards the US via Mexico.
Trump orders National Guard to Mexican border
A border patrol agent uses night vision goggles to look for immigrants who illegally crossed the border from Mexico into the U.S. in the Rio Grande Valley sector, near McAllen, Texas, U.S., April 2, 2018. / Reuters
April 4, 2018

President Donald Trump has ordered National Guard personnel to the southern US border, his administration said on Wednesday, in a bid to clamp down on illegal immigration from Mexico.

"We continue to see unacceptable levels of illegal drugs, dangerous gang activity, transnational criminal organisations and illegal immigration flow across our southern border," secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen told reporters at the White House.

"This threatens not only the safety of our communities and children but also our rule of law. It's time to act."

"The Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security have been directed to work together with our governors to deploy the National Guard to our southwest border, to assist the border patrol," she said.

"We do hope that the deployment begins immediately," she added. "Today is the day we want to start this process. The threat is real."

Tetiana Anderson is in Washington DC. She says that Homeland Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen also mentioned at the press briefing that Mexico is aware of the security situation.

The US National Guard has previously been deployed to help patrol the southern border, in 2010 under former president Barack Obama, and from 2006-2008 under George W. Bush.

Trump has ratcheted up the pressure on both Congress and America's southern neighbour Mexico in recent days to take action to stem illegal immigration.

The president has been infuriated by reports of a caravan of Central American migrants trekking towards the US border, threatening to axe the North American Free Trade Agreement if Mexico did not stop them.

"Until we can have a wall and proper security, we're going to be guarding our border with the military," Trump told journalists on Tuesday.

The caravan's leaders on Wednesday said they were scrapping their plans to cross into the United States.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us