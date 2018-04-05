Hundreds of people, mostly from Honduras, are walking from Central America to cross the border into United States. Many among the convoy are expected to seek asylum from the ongoing gang violence in their country.

The convoy of around 1,500 people has already reached the Oaxaca province in Mexico, where migrants are receiving food and clothes from locals before they continue their journey.

But US President Donald Trump is determined to use military means to stop the influx.

TRT World’s correspondent Ediz Tiyansan has the story.