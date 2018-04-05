WORLD
1 MIN READ
Central American migrants undeterred by Trump's threats
A convoy of around 1,500 Central American migrants is travelling through Mexico as they head to the US, undeterred by President Trump's deployment of the army at the border.
Central American migrants undeterred by Trump's threats
Honduran migrant Sofia Yamile Gomez, 37, and her children take a break from traveling in a caravan during a journey to the US, in Matias Romero, Mexico on April 3, 2018. / Reuters
April 5, 2018

Hundreds of people, mostly from Honduras, are walking from Central America to cross the border into United States. Many among the convoy are expected to seek asylum from the ongoing gang violence in their country. 

The convoy of around 1,500 people has already reached the Oaxaca province in Mexico, where migrants are receiving food and clothes from locals before they continue their journey.

But US President Donald Trump is determined to use military means to stop the influx. 

TRT World’s correspondent Ediz Tiyansan has the story.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us