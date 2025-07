POLITICS 2 MIN READ Commonwealth Games: four pictures, four stories Gold for Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and a revenge win for South Africa's Henri Schoeman over triathlon's all-conquering Brownlee brothers top the Gold Coast medals fest. Share

India's women's 48-kilogram weightlifting gold medalist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (C) with silver medalist Marie Hanitra Ranaivosoa of Mauritius (L), and bronze medalist Sri Lanka's Dinusha Gomes at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia. / AP