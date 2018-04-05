TÜRKİYE
Gunman kills four staff in Turkish university
Police later detained the attacker, who was also an employee of Osmangazi University.
The shooting killed the deputy dean, faculty secretary, lecturer and a staff member from the education faculty of the university. / AA
April 5, 2018

A research assistant shot dead four staffers of a university and injured three others in central Turkey.

The incident took place at Osmangazi University in Eskisehir province, where the suspect Volkan B killed the deputy dean, faculty secretary, a research assistant and an associate professor, said the officials, who refused to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The suspect has been arrested while the motive behind the killings is yet to be ascertained, security sources say.

The University Rector, Hasan Gonen, told Anadolu Agency Volkan B first went to the room of the faculty dean, who was not there and then shot the faculty secretary.

“Later, he shot our vice dean, associate professor and a research assistant. Security guards followed him after he left the building with the gun, and police apprehended him after a brief chase,” Gonen said.

Incident being probed

Eskisehir Governor Ozdemir Cakacak said the chief public prosecutor's office in the province had appointed three prosecutors to probe the incident.

Turkey’s Supreme Board of Education (YOK) said the investigation had begun.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan later met YOK head Yekta Sarac, who briefed him about the attack.

Later on Thursday, Saadet Ayin B, the wife of the suspected assailant, was also arrested, according to a police source.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Saadet Ayin B was also an instructor at the same faculty as Volkan B.

The university was carrying out an administrative probe into Volkan B before he carried out the attack; he was being investigated for his alleged verbal attack on some academics prior to Thursday's attack, the source added.

