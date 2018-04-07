In good spirits - yet very ill.

Sriyono is a father of three - living in the outskirts of Indonesia's capital. He has an incurable disease that is likely to develop into cancer.

Asbestosis is caused by inhaling fibres of asbestos, an insulating material banned in much of the developed world - and Indonesia is one of the largest users of it behind China, India, Russia and Brazil.

Indonesia has taken steps to minimise its impact by implementing exposure limits and work safety regulations, but the government has yet to consider an outright ban.