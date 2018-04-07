The bus station in the Turkish town of Dogubeyazit is close to the border with Iran.

Migrants from Afghanistan and Pakistan stay there after crossing in. Immigrants say they pay smugglers they met at the station to take them further west to the city of Erzincan.

As Afghan refugees walks along the D100, they are often detained by the Turkish security forces.

They receive shelter, food and water and a 15-day notice to leave the country. But often, immigrants ignore the notice and head west towards Istanbul.

TRT World's Joseph Hayat has the story from the Turkey-Iran border.