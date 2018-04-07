TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Rise in Afghan migrants trying to enter Turkey
Thousands of Afghanis and Pakistanis are trying to cross into Turkey from the country's eastern border with Iran. And with the border wall almost half complete, they are even taking greater risks.
Rise in Afghan migrants trying to enter Turkey
Dogubeyazit station at the district of Agri province at the border between Turkey and Iran. / TRTWorld
April 7, 2018

The bus station in the Turkish town of Dogubeyazit is close to the border with Iran. 

Migrants from Afghanistan and Pakistan stay there after crossing in. Immigrants say they pay smugglers they met at the station to take them further west to the city of Erzincan.

As  Afghan refugees walks along the D100, they are often detained by the Turkish security forces. 

They receive shelter, food and water and a 15-day notice to leave the country. But often, immigrants ignore the notice and head west towards Istanbul.

TRT World's Joseph Hayat has the story from the Turkey-Iran border.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us