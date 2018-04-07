WORLD
Romania sees steady population decline as citizens move for work
The war in Syria triggered a huge wave of migration in 2015 in Europe. But that year, one European country - Romania - was a close runner-up in terms of emigration.
Paraschiva Dihore is talking with her teenage grandson, Bucharest Romania, April 7, 2018. / TRTWorld
April 7, 2018

Over the last 10 years, 3.6 million Romanians left the country to settle primarily in other EU states. That's about one in every six people.

UN data from last year shows Romania is among the top 10 countries in the world with an increasing diaspora population. 

And it's the same pattern for extremely poor or war-torn countries like Central African Republic, South Sudan or Syria.

Romania's population has been steadily declining. Currently, it stands at 19.6 million. But if the authorities here can't think of policies to reduce emigration, the UN estimates millions more will leave.

TRT World's  Laurentiu Colintineanu has the story.

