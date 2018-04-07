Over the last 10 years, 3.6 million Romanians left the country to settle primarily in other EU states. That's about one in every six people.

UN data from last year shows Romania is among the top 10 countries in the world with an increasing diaspora population.

And it's the same pattern for extremely poor or war-torn countries like Central African Republic, South Sudan or Syria.

Romania's population has been steadily declining. Currently, it stands at 19.6 million. But if the authorities here can't think of policies to reduce emigration, the UN estimates millions more will leave.

TRT World's Laurentiu Colintineanu has the story.