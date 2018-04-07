Manchester United delayed the English Premier League title celebrations of fierce rival Manchester City after coming from two goals down to win 3-2 in a thrilling derby on Saturday.

City's players might have to wait another two weeks to get their hands on the trophy following a second-half collapse at Etihad Stadium sparked by two quick goals by Paul Pogba - the man apparently offered to City in January, according to an extraordinary pre-match revelation by Pep Guardiola.

City toyed with United in the first half, scoring through Vincent Kompany and Ilkay Gundogan, and threatened to put its neighbor out of sight to wrap up the title with a record six matches to spare.

United was a different side after halftime. Pogba - playing with blue dye in his hair, a contentious decision in the circumstances - finished off a flowing team move to reduce the deficit in the 53rd before equalizing off a header from Alexis Sanchez's cross.

Chris Smalling scored the winning goal by volleying in Sanchez's free kick in the 69th.

City's lead was trimmed to 13 points by United, meaning even a win at Tottenham next Saturday would not secure City a third league title in six years. In that case, United could prolong the title race by beating West Bromwich Albion a day later.

It will be a satisfying win for Jose Mourinho over his big managerial rival Pep Guardiola, even though he will surely be beaten to the title by the Spaniard.

Four points clear in second

Mourinho insisted publicly that his priority on Saturday was to get a win to consolidate second place in the standings and it did just that.

With third-place Liverpool held at local rival Everton to 0-0 hours earlier, United is four points clear in second.

Winning the Premier League never comes easy for City, even in a record-breaking season like this one. Its previous title wins came in 2012 and 2014, sealing the trophy only on the final day on both occasions.

This loss comes three days after losing to Liverpool 3-0 in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal at Anfield. The return leg is at Etihad on Tuesday - Guardiola fielded a slightly weakened side against United as a result - and confidence cannot be high going into it.

As for Pogba, it completes a strange 24 hours after being thrust into the center of a storm on Friday by Guardiola saying he was offered the chance to sign the France midfielder by the player's agent, Mino Raiola.

Pogba had a brief chat with Guardiola after the final whistle, then went to United's fans and patted the badge on his chest.

Bayern win sixth straight Bundesliga title

Bayern Munich underlined its German dominance with a record-extending sixth consecutive Bundesliga title on Saturday.

Jupp Heynckes' side defeated Augsburg 4-1 away to seal its record 28th German championship, including the solitary pre-Bundesliga title in 1932.

Bayern did it with five rounds to spare, allowing the team to focus on the Champions League and German Cup for the rest of the season.

Celebrations were relatively muted as the side looked to the remaining targets.

"There'll be a lot of time to celebrate," Franck Ribery said on his 35th birthday.

The French winger, who went on as a substitute, joined former Bayern players Oliver Kahn, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Mehmet Scholl and Philipp Lahm on a record eight Bundesliga titles.

Clinching title away from home

Bayern once again sealed the league title away from home. The last time it clinched the title in front of its own fans was in 2000 when the club was still playing at Munich's Olympiastadion.

Corentin Tolisso, James Rodriguez, Arjen Robben and Sandro Wagner scored as the side came from behind to move an unassailable 20 points ahead of Schalke, which was defeated at Hamburger SV 3-2 later.

Heynckes turned Bayern's season around after a lackluster start when he returned for his fourth stint in charge in October.

"It was clear that we'd be German champions at some stage with the lead that we had, but at the time (assistant) Peter Hermann and I returned it wasn't foreseeable as we were five points behind and the team wasn't really functioning properly," Heynckes said. "Everyone delivered great work."

The veteran coach, who is going back into retirement at the end of the season, also congratulated his predecessor Carlo Ancelotti for his role in the title success.

"He's not only a great coach but a great person," Heynckes said.