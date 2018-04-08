POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Everybody was Kung Fu fighting, but then the digital age took over
For those who lack the attention span needed to master the ancient Shaolin Kung Fu in an era of constant push notifications, MMA seems to be the fighting style of choice. But experts argue Kung Fu has the added benefit of a digital detox.
Everybody was Kung Fu fighting, but then the digital age took over
Shaolin monks who are part of a 20-member cast perform during a media preview of their new show “Shaolin” in Singapore. The show “Shaolin” combines traditional Shaolin kung fu and choreographed moves to music and is inspired by martial arts experts from the Shaolin Temple, said to be the birthplace of Kung Fu. / AP
April 8, 2018

The Shaolin Temple in China's Henan Province was founded more than 1,500 years ago and is the home of Shaolin Kung Fu, a practice that combines martial arts with Zen Buddhism. 

People travel from around the world to be trained by its monks but some fear the younger generations are turning to other fighting styles like mixed martial arts. Kung Fu is an ancient art that takes years to perfect.

"People nowadays live at a fast pace," Martial Art Industry Alliance Sectary General Li Qiang says. "Just like the videos trending on Wechat, nice and short; MMA is good in the same way."

TRT World'sWilliam Denselow reports from Henan Province in China.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us