The Shaolin Temple in China's Henan Province was founded more than 1,500 years ago and is the home of Shaolin Kung Fu, a practice that combines martial arts with Zen Buddhism.

People travel from around the world to be trained by its monks but some fear the younger generations are turning to other fighting styles like mixed martial arts. Kung Fu is an ancient art that takes years to perfect.

"People nowadays live at a fast pace," Martial Art Industry Alliance Sectary General Li Qiang says. "Just like the videos trending on Wechat, nice and short; MMA is good in the same way."

TRT World'sWilliam Denselow reports from Henan Province in China.