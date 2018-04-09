WORLD
2 MIN READ
Azerbaijanis displaced by the Karabakh conflict wish to return home
Internally displaced Azerbaijanis, caught in the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over occupied Karabakh, continue to live in shelters where they struggle to make ends meet.
Azerbaijanis displaced by the Karabakh conflict wish to return home
An Azerbaijani woman (pictured in the background) throws up her arms in despair as she and other women flee Armenian shelling on the disputed enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh. March 13, 1992. / AP
April 9, 2018

More than a million refugees and displaced people live in Azerbaijan - that's more than 10 percent of the entire population. 

Most of them were forced out by the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over occupied Karabakh, which ended in a ceasefire in 1994. But a lasting settlement still hasn't been reached, and many still want to return home. 

The district of Yasamal is an area full of people who fled fighting in occupied Karabakh. 

Kathria is one of them. She was forced leave 25 years ago when Armenian forces took over her home city. Previously a librarian, Kathira now earns a living by making curtains.

"Just one day before Armenian troops arrived in our city, we got instructions to evacuate. We didn't manage to take any of our belongings with us. It was like we had to leave naked," she said.

TRT World's correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports from Baku.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us