April 9, 2018
Greece's former finance minister, Yanis Varoufakis, has told TRT World he will run for prime minister in the nation's next general election.
TRT World's Imran Garda spoke to the anti-austerity campaigner at length about his new political party and what's behind his intentions to run.
"You know it sounds like a nightmare to become the prime minister of Greece. But then again, it's a dirty job somebody has to do it. I wish I didn't have to do it ... I wish I could support Tsipras ... support anyone who could do what is right by this country. At some time, you have to put your money where your mouth is," Varoufakis said.