Greece's former finance minister, Yanis Varoufakis, has told TRT World he will run for prime minister in the nation's next general election.

TRT World's Imran Garda spoke to the anti-austerity campaigner at length about his new political party and what's behind his intentions to run.

"You know it sounds like a nightmare to become the prime minister of Greece. But then again, it's a dirty job somebody has to do it. I wish I didn't have to do it ... I wish I could support Tsipras ... support anyone who could do what is right by this country. At some time, you have to put your money where your mouth is," Varoufakis said.