WORLD
1 MIN READ
Kurdish members of the FSA fight the YPG in Syria
The Free Syrian Army (FSA) is a coalition fighting alongside Turkey which is carrying out Operation Olive Branch in Syria to drive terrorists from its border. The FSA includes Kurds, who are fighting against the YPG terror group.
Kurdish members of the FSA fight the YPG in Syria
Ahmed Misto, a Kurd (L), and a fellow FSA fighter in an undated screengrab from video shot in April 2018 in northern Syria. / TRTWorld
April 9, 2018

Ahmed Misto is a Kurd and a member of the Free Syrian Army (FSA). He and his fellow FSA fighters are battling terrorists as part of Turkey's Operation Olive Branch in northern Syria. Among their targets are the YPG, the Syrian extension of the PKK, considered a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the EU, and the United States.

Misto fought forces loyal to Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad in Aleppo. Now, his role with the FSA in Operation Olive Branch in Afrin has put him into direct conflict with fellow Kurds.

TRT World's Ahmed Al Burai tells his story.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us