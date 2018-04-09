Ahmed Misto is a Kurd and a member of the Free Syrian Army (FSA). He and his fellow FSA fighters are battling terrorists as part of Turkey's Operation Olive Branch in northern Syria. Among their targets are the YPG, the Syrian extension of the PKK, considered a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the EU, and the United States.

Misto fought forces loyal to Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad in Aleppo. Now, his role with the FSA in Operation Olive Branch in Afrin has put him into direct conflict with fellow Kurds.

TRT World's Ahmed Al Burai tells his story.